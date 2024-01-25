Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
HALO opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
