Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

