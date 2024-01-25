Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Hawkins worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $73.47.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

