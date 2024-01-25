Head-To-Head Review: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) versus AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 646.75%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.28, suggesting that its stock price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 6.85 -$3.93 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 48.66 -$31.64 million ($0.84) -3.67

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63% AST SpaceMobile N/A -19.65% -15.48%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Metro One Telecommunications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.