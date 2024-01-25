Head to Head Review: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86

California Resources has a consensus price target of $63.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 California Resources $2.71 billion 1.30 $524.00 million $6.23 8.20

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06%

Summary

California Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

