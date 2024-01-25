Head to Head Review: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Popular pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $3.36 billion 1.79 $1.10 billion $9.78 8.54 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Popular and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 2 5 0 2.71 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $72.14, indicating a potential downside of 13.59%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 18.83% 16.06% 1.02% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popular beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

