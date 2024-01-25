Head to Head Review: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torrid and Christopher & Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Torrid alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.29 billion 0.41 $50.21 million $0.10 50.60 Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Torrid and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Torrid has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of -3.47, indicating that its stock price is 447% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Christopher & Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 1 6 0 0 1.86 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential downside of 36.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torrid beats Christopher & Banks on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Christopher & Banks

(Get Free Report)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.