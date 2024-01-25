Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Down 2.2%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 4,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

