Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $60.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

