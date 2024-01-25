HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
