Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Shares Down 0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.69. 115,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 34,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.