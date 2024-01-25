HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.13. HUYA shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 444,256 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
