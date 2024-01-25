HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.13. HUYA shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 444,256 shares trading hands.

HUYA Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.