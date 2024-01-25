Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 4.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. 76,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 160,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 63.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.