Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 4.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. 76,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 160,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
