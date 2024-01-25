Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Shares Down 2.9%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 20,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 46,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYPR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 477.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

