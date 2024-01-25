ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ICF International were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICFI opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.06 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.14 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

View Our Latest Report on ICF International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.