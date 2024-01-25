Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

