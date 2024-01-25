Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,145,479.56 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,106,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.81 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

