Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 65.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

