Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

