Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.72. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
