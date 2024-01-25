Intelligent Group Limited (INTJ) Announces January 29th IPO

Intelligent Group Limited (INTJ) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on the week of January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

WestPark Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Intelligent Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We are a professional services provider in HongÂ Kong that engages in the business of providing Financial PR services. Our Financial PR services include arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholdersâ€™ meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. We aim to build an effective channel for the exchange of information between the public, investors and our clients. We provide information about our clients to the public and investors in a manner designed to enable them to understand our clientsâ€™ operations more easily. We also provide training to our clients so as to allow them to understand public relations tactics and practice. The objective is to create a positive market image of our clients to the public. Our Industry HongÂ Kong, which occupies a unique geographic position, continues to achieve remarkable expansion in its role as a regional financial leader. As one of the financial centers in the Asia-PacificÂ region, HongÂ Kong attracts a number of public relations firms to provide services in HongÂ Kong, mainly in Financial PR, corporate public relations and consumer marketing services. According to the website of the HK Stock Exchange â€” Annual Market Statistics (As of DecemberÂ 30, 2022)Â (source: https://www.hkex.com.hk/-/media/HKEX-Market/Market-Data/Statistics/Consolidated-Reports/Annual-Market-Statistics/e_2022-Market-Statistics.pdf andÂ https://www.hkex.com.hk/-/media/HKEX-Market/Market-Data/Statistics/Consolidated-Reports/Annual-Market-Statistics/2021-Market-Statistics_e.pdf), HongÂ Kong has ranked number four and four in the world in 2021 and 2022, respectively, in terms of the amount of funds raised through IPOs. According to the market statistics published by the HK Stock Exchange, the total funds raised through IPOs on the HK Stock Exchange in 2021 and 2022 were approximately HK$328.9Â billion and HK$99.1Â billion, respectively. The total post-IPOÂ funds raised by listed companies on the HK Stock Exchange in 2022Â amounted to HK$147.3Â billion and, together with funds raised by IPOs, the total funds raised on the Main Board (â€śMain Boardâ€ť) and GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, amounted to approximately HK$251.9Â billion. Despite the decrease in the total funds raised in 2022 due to the impact of resurgences of the COVID-19Â outbreak, the capital market and fund-raisingÂ activities are expected to rebound in 2023.The demand for Financial PR services is expected to correlatively rebound. Competitive Strengths We believe the following competitive strengths differentiate us from our competitors: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We provide comprehensive Financial PR services to our clients; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We provide extensive coverage in media monitoring and promotion services for our clients; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We have a strong client base; and â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We have experienced and competent management and professional staff. Our Strategy We intend to pursue the following strategies to further expand our business: â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Further strengthening our Financial PR business in HongÂ Kong; â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Expanding our market presence in other international capital markets, in particular the U.S.; and â€˘Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Enhancing the automation and establishment of our virtual Financial PR services. (Intelligent Group Limited filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 21, 2023. The terms of its IPO: 2 million ordinary shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9.0 million. ) “.

Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and has 12 employees. The company is located at Unit 2803, Level 28, Admiralty Centre, Tower 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (852) 3618 8460 or on the web at http://www.intelligentjoy.com/.

