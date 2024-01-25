InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,048.75 ($76.86).

Several equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.59) to GBX 6,000 ($76.24) in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,446 ($94.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,086 ($64.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,558 ($96.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,841 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,227.89.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

