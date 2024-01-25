Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.78

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.78 and traded as high as $65.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 12,039 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

