Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDHQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

IDHQ stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

