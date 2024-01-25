Investors Buy Large Volume of RTX Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 62,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,222 call options.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 228,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,746,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

