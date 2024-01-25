Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.