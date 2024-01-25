iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

