iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after buying an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 462,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.