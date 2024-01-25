Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

