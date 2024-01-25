James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $35.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

JHX opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.