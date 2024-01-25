JMP Securities Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $49.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

