JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $410.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.09 and its 200-day moving average is $380.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.34 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,704,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

