JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

