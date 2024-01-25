Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
