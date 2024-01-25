K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.22

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.22 and traded as high as C$35.18. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 12,302 shares trading hands.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm has a market cap of C$374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1213979 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total transaction of C$510,307.50. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

