Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.