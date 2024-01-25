Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Kellanova worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

