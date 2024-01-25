Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

