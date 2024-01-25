Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.