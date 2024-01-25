Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

