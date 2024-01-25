KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.55. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 37,768 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

