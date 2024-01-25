Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) rose 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

(Get Free Report)

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.