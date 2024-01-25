KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as low as C$8.89. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 7,049 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.3498827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -91.14%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.