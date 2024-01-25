LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Stock Price Up 14.3%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $961,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $73,000.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

