Laurentian Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.22.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$16.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.54. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The firm has a market cap of C$654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

