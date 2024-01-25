Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading Down 0.8%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
