Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 80,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 63,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.