Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $599.70

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 599.70 ($7.62) and traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.29). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.42), with a volume of 89,902 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of £375.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,162.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £55,900 ($71,029.22). Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

