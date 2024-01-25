Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Critical Review

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 21.00 BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.93 $12.92 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40 BHP Group 0 6 3 0 2.33

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 131.88%. BHP Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.50%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than BHP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

