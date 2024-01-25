Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.60. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 12,704 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 223,327 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loop Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

