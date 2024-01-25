Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 39,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 69,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Loop Media Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loop Media

Loop Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Media by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Featured Articles

