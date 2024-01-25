Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 39,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 69,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 3,575.65% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
